Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 18,600 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 281,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.1% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $166,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $2,784,029,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,672,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,333 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,043,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $696,497,000 after purchasing an additional 620,291 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,223,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,828,875,000 after purchasing an additional 529,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,403,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,261,136,000 after purchasing an additional 214,375 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total value of $4,302,796.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,324,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,277 shares of company stock valued at $33,335,966 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $596.08. The stock had a trading volume of 41,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,065. The company has a market cap of $233.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $497.83 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $549.52 and a 200 day moving average of $557.52.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

