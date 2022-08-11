Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 1,900 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Booking worth $69,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 85.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth $35,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,557.20.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $36.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,059.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,378. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,669.34 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,920.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,136.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $81.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.95, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 96.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,639,663. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 470 shares of company stock valued at $952,060. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

