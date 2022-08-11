Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 31,900 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Dominion Energy worth $49,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Dominion Energy by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 238,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 130,836 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,414,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,137,000 after buying an additional 17,180 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.14.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $81.89. The company had a trading volume of 85,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,196. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The stock has a market cap of $68.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.