Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 34,200 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 514,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $110,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock traded up $2.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $204.40. The stock had a trading volume of 97,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,263. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.82.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.