Model N (NYSE:MODN) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.08 and last traded at $31.67. Approximately 3,112 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 88,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MODN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Model N Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $56.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Ederer sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $26,797.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,088. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $152,090.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Ederer sold 1,135 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $26,797.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,166 shares of company stock valued at $581,887. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Model N

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Model N by 76.7% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Model N during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Model N during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Model N by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Model N during the second quarter worth about $127,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Further Reading

