Model N (NYSE:MODN) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.18-0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.0-56.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.44 million. Model N also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.70-$0.72 EPS.

Model N Price Performance

NYSE MODN traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.59. 3,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,221. Model N has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $37.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $56.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Model N’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MODN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.80.

In other news, CFO John Ederer sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $26,797.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Model N news, CFO John Ederer sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $26,797.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $76,118.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 146,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,109.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,166 shares of company stock valued at $581,887. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Model N by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Model N by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 244,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 47,870 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Model N by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Model N by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 46,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Model N by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,263,000 after buying an additional 7,862 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Model N

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.