MonaCoin Achieves Market Cap of $36.45 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $36.45 million and $105,276.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00002277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,351.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,883.71 or 0.07735573 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00159238 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00019697 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.19 or 0.00255369 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.10 or 0.00686188 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.61 or 0.00589733 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005561 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org.

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

