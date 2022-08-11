monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.84% from the stock’s previous close.
MNDY has been the topic of several other reports. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on monday.com from $432.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on monday.com from $390.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on monday.com from $145.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.17.
monday.com Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $141.22 on Tuesday. monday.com has a 12 month low of $85.75 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.30.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in monday.com by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 16,178 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of monday.com by 414.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.
About monday.com
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
