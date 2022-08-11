MongoDB Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 23,831 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,157% compared to the typical volume of 1,056 put options.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $92,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 45,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,108,301.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total transaction of $1,319,869.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,824,680.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $92,561.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 45,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,108,301.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,795 shares of company stock valued at $12,357,981. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in MongoDB in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDB traded down $6.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $373.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,276. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $213.39 and a twelve month high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.19. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The firm had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -5.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $425.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.17.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

