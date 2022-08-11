Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPWR. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 71.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPWR stock traded down $4.13 on Thursday, reaching $527.88. 7,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,265. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $431.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $430.15. The company has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.33, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $348.02 and a twelve month high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total transaction of $4,156,247.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026,928 shares in the company, valued at $371,306,356.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total value of $4,156,247.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026,928 shares in the company, valued at $371,306,356.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.61, for a total transaction of $2,745,498.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 216,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,484,734.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,272 shares of company stock worth $13,609,534. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.70.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

