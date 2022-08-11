Montero Mining and Exploration (CVE:MON) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (CVE:MON – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 1600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14.

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile. It explores for gold, silver, and copper molybdenum deposits. The company holds an interest in the Avispa project that covers an area of 17,000 hectares located in the Atacama region of northern Chile.

