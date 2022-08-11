Morgan Stanley Lowers Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $120.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.93% from the company’s previous close.

APTV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Aptiv to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.47.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $105.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.17. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $84.14 and a 12 month high of $180.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.79, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.36). Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Aptiv will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $595,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,217 shares in the company, valued at $57,120,431.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,302.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $595,584.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,120,431.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,370 shares of company stock worth $1,547,492 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 13,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

