Morgan Stanley Lowers SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Price Target to $1.15

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2.00 to $1.15 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.02.

SmileDirectClub Price Performance

NASDAQ:SDC opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $506.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.79. SmileDirectClub has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $7.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub ( NASDAQ:SDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $125.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.86 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SmileDirectClub by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,379 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 11,379 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 323,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 41,696 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in SmileDirectClub by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

