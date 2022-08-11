Morgan Stanley Raises Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target to $157.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $157.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on RSG. Raymond James increased their price objective on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $139.00 price objective on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised Republic Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Republic Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.33.
Republic Services Price Performance
NYSE:RSG opened at $142.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.85. The firm has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $145.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
Republic Services Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.20%.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,807. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Republic Services
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 21,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $2,338,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 325.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 79,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,018,000 after buying an additional 60,449 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Republic Services
Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.
