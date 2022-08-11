Morgan Stanley Trims Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Target Price to $65.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.47.

Western Digital stock opened at $47.68 on Monday. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $41.63 and a 12-month high of $69.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.27. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,705 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Western Digital by 37.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 25,556 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 2.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,237 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $17,674,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

