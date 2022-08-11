MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Director Sells $9,872,500.00 in Stock

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $9,872,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,302,031 shares in the company, valued at $51,417,204.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Daniel Allen Gold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Daniel Allen Gold sold 85,500 shares of MP Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $3,309,705.00.

MP Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MP traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,647,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,994. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.48 and a 12 month high of $60.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.62 and a 200-day moving average of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 25.52 and a quick ratio of 24.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MP Materials

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. MP Materials had a net margin of 49.26% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 645.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MP. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Articles

