MQS Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,107 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in General Dynamics by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 113,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,634,000 after purchasing an additional 70,775 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in General Dynamics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE GD traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $231.22. 17,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.48. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $188.64 and a 52 week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen set a $260.00 price target on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.71.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.