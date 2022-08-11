MQS Management LLC Buys 6,580 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

MQS Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,322 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 0.7% of MQS Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 98,445 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares in the last quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 51.5% in the first quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,342 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,571,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 93.1% in the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,395 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.5% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 27,861 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.03. 348,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,947,660. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $56.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.87.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.