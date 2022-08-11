MQS Management LLC Buys New Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergy Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:EVRG traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.91. The company had a trading volume of 24,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,354. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.11. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Evergy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EVRG shares. UBS Group cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $44,137.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,042.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,657 shares of company stock worth $112,987. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Further Reading

