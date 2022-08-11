MQS Management LLC Invests $496,000 in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,592 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of ITT by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ITT by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of ITT by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ITT by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of ITT by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.05. The company had a trading volume of 12,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,664. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.77 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.93.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $733.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. ITT’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ITT shares. Cowen decreased their target price on ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet lowered ITT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on ITT from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on ITT from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.20.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

