MQS Management LLC Invests $564,000 in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEAK has been the subject of several research reports. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.09.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 0.8 %

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of PEAK stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.96. The company had a trading volume of 39,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,148,273. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.37 and its 200 day moving average is $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 68.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.69%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.