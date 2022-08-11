MQS Management LLC Invests $653,000 in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000. Mondelez International makes up about 0.5% of MQS Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $878,654,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,526,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,435 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $148,957,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,008,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,491,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,454,000 after buying an additional 1,216,418 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.90. 85,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,995,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

