MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000. Choice Hotels International makes up 0.6% of MQS Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,838,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at $421,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.9% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,904,000 after purchasing an additional 37,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:CHH traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,413. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.70 and a 1 year high of $157.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $367.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 92.23% and a net margin of 28.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHH shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.30.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

