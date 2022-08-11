MQS Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,720 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,720 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 272,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after acquiring an additional 24,650 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114,973 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 16,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 2.2 %

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.08. The stock had a trading volume of 648,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,920,798. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.62 and its 200 day moving average is $39.38. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

