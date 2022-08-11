MQS Management LLC Purchases Shares of 59,879 Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 59,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000. MQS Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Barings BDC as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBDC. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in Barings BDC by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,730,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,132,000 after purchasing an additional 517,949 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 799,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after acquiring an additional 411,990 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 783,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after acquiring an additional 40,986 shares in the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 735,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 7,294.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 705,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after acquiring an additional 696,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday.

Barings BDC Price Performance

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

BBDC stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.21. 23,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,236. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.60. Barings BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 228.57%.

About Barings BDC

(Get Rating)

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.