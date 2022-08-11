MQS Management LLC Raises Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

MQS Management LLC increased its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 126.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the period. WNS comprises approximately 0.6% of MQS Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WNS by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 876,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,945,000 after buying an additional 586,245 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in WNS by 27.4% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 282,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,155,000 after acquiring an additional 60,770 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WNS by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 61,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WNS by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 29,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Get WNS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on WNS from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on WNS from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.63.

WNS Price Performance

Shares of WNS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.25. 5,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,356. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.20. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $67.07 and a fifty-two week high of $91.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $274.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.68 million. WNS had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 20.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that WNS will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS Profile

(Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.