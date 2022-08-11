MQS Management LLC Sells 586 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

MQS Management LLC cut its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $185,510,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,594,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,566,000 after purchasing an additional 750,928 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,895,918,000 after purchasing an additional 553,659 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,105,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,901,000 after buying an additional 466,218 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Paychex by 344.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 434,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,352,000 after buying an additional 337,069 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,583.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at $9,990,780.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.23.

PAYX stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.51. The stock had a trading volume of 14,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,022. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $106.55 and a one year high of $141.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.30.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.29%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

