MQS Management LLC Takes $554,000 Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,634 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,690,607,000 after purchasing an additional 120,708 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,461,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,758,000 after purchasing an additional 130,498 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,149,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,949,000 after purchasing an additional 32,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $387,237,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 target price on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.35.

ROK stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $252.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,736. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.30.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.18%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

