MQS Management LLC Takes $935,000 Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000. Royal Bank of Canada makes up 0.8% of MQS Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 41.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on RY shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.12.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RY traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.19. 16,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $90.75 and a twelve month high of $119.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 28.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.995 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 43.54%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

