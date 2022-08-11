MRC Global Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (NYSE:MRC)

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of MRC Global in a report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for MRC Global’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MRC Global’s FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MRC Global from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

NYSE MRC opened at $10.01 on Thursday. MRC Global has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. MRC Global had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. MRC Global’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRC. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 10.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,013,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,711,000 after acquiring an additional 494,674 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth $894,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,374,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,100,000 after buying an additional 13,029 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 992,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after buying an additional 139,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 692,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 396,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

