MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 501,700 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the July 15th total of 851,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 524,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

MSCI Stock Performance

NYSE:MSCI traded down $4.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $507.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,082. The company has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.69 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI has a 12 month low of $376.41 and a 12 month high of $679.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $435.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $464.79.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.24 million. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MSCI will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of MSCI to $507.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSCI

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MSCI in the second quarter worth approximately $948,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in MSCI by 7.0% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 22,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MSCI by 10.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 873,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,086,000 after purchasing an additional 81,436 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 8.1% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in MSCI by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,047,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,918,000 after purchasing an additional 19,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.