MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target Raised to $513.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $478.00 to $513.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

MSCI has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of MSCI to $507.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $513.75.

Shares of MSCI traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $511.38. 3,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,082. The company has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 52.69 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $464.79. MSCI has a one year low of $376.41 and a one year high of $679.85.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.07. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. The company had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MSCI will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $13,914,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in MSCI by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in MSCI by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,481,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

