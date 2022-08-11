Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MWA has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen cut their target price on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Mueller Water Products in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mueller Water Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products Stock Up 0.5 %

MWA opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $17.37.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $333.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.29 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $83,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,905.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $83,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,905.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 3,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $45,066.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,351.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,875 shares of company stock worth $324,826 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sonen Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 227,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

(Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.