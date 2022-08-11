Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $841.74

Shares of Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 841.74 ($10.17) and traded as high as GBX 869.60 ($10.51). Murray Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 861 ($10.40), with a volume of 150,939 shares.

Murray Income Trust Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 552.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 841.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 857.64.

Murray Income Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a GBX 11.25 ($0.14) dividend. This is an increase from Murray Income Trust’s previous dividend of $8.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. Murray Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently 18.99%.

About Murray Income Trust

Murray Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

