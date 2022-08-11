Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Buys 10,000 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $146,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,995,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,085,437.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Donegal Group alerts:

On Thursday, August 4th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 9,771 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $140,409.27.

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 25,080 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $364,663.20.

On Monday, June 13th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 25,317 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $405,831.51.

On Friday, June 10th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 18,700 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $304,249.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 10,075 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $163,718.75.

On Monday, June 6th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 20,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $325,800.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 18,275 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $293,313.75.

On Thursday, May 26th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 3,637 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $57,610.08.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 11,413 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $180,667.79.

On Sunday, May 22nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 13,281 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.56 per share, for a total transaction of $206,652.36.

Donegal Group Price Performance

Donegal Group stock opened at $14.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $463.13 million, a P/E ratio of 122.83 and a beta of -0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.76. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $17.13.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 550.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donegal Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGICA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 58.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 636.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the second quarter worth $130,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the second quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.