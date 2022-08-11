Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.32.

Institutional Trading of Nabriva Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 425,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Nabriva Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

