Naka Bodhi Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $25,553.00 (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 11th. Naka Bodhi Token has a market cap of $548,142.10 and approximately $25,553.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Naka Bodhi Token Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain. Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org.

Buying and Selling Naka Bodhi Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naka Bodhi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Naka Bodhi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

