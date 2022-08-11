National Bank Financial Weighs in on Power Co. of Canada’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:POW)

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Power Co. of Canada in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Power Co. of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $4.27 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Power Co. of Canada’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.50 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$42.00.

Shares of POW stock opened at C$34.95 on Tuesday. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of C$32.47 and a 12-month high of C$44.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42. The company has a quick ratio of 84.86, a current ratio of 99.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$34.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.05.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$16.30 billion for the quarter.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

