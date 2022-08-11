National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $69.38

Shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.38 and traded as high as $70.71. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at $70.42, with a volume of 3,333 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTIOF. Scotiabank reduced their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. CIBC raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.27.
The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.15 and a 200-day moving average of $73.78.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.721 per share. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.68. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.55%.
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
