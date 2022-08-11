National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $69.38

Shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.38 and traded as high as $70.71. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at $70.42, with a volume of 3,333 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTIOF. Scotiabank reduced their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. CIBC raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.27.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.15 and a 200-day moving average of $73.78.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

National Bank of Canada ( OTCMKTS:NTIOF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 29.61%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.721 per share. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.68. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.55%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Featured Articles

