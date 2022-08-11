National Bankshares Trims Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Target Price to C$7.00

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DBM. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Doman Building Materials Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. CIBC cut shares of Doman Building Materials Group from an outperform rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Doman Building Materials Group from an outperform rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Doman Building Materials Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$9.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doman Building Materials Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$8.39.

Doman Building Materials Group Price Performance

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock opened at C$6.37 on Monday. Doman Building Materials Group has a twelve month low of C$5.83 and a twelve month high of C$8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$553.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86.

Doman Building Materials Group Dividend Announcement

Doman Building Materials Group ( TSE:DBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$870.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$866.20 million. Analysts forecast that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marc Seguin acquired 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,300 shares in the company, valued at C$1,410,930.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

