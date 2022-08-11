National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Acquired by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NGG. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $815,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in National Grid by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in National Grid by 178.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 14,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Grid by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NGG traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $69.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,484. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $59.53 and a 52-week high of $80.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.90 and a 200 day moving average of $72.14.

National Grid Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $1.1573 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NGG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Investec downgraded National Grid to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Grid has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,145.00.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

