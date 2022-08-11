National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $8.70 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $117.16 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 5.35%.
NWLI stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $203.20. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,680. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.80 and a 200 day moving average of $206.80. National Western Life Group has a fifty-two week low of $192.66 and a fifty-two week high of $246.17.
In other National Western Life Group news, CEO Ross R. Moody purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $202.72 per share, with a total value of $1,013,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.
