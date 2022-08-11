National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $8.70 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $117.16 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 5.35%.

National Western Life Group Stock Performance

NWLI stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $203.20. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,680. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.80 and a 200 day moving average of $206.80. National Western Life Group has a fifty-two week low of $192.66 and a fifty-two week high of $246.17.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other National Western Life Group news, CEO Ross R. Moody purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $202.72 per share, with a total value of $1,013,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Western Life Group

About National Western Life Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in National Western Life Group by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in National Western Life Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in National Western Life Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in National Western Life Group by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.