National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2022

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLIGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $8.70 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $117.16 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 5.35%.

National Western Life Group Stock Performance

NWLI stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $203.20. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,680. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.80 and a 200 day moving average of $206.80. National Western Life Group has a fifty-two week low of $192.66 and a fifty-two week high of $246.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other National Western Life Group news, CEO Ross R. Moody purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $202.72 per share, with a total value of $1,013,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Western Life Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in National Western Life Group by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in National Western Life Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in National Western Life Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in National Western Life Group by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Western Life Group

(Get Rating)

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.