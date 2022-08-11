Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Receives $26.15 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.15.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on Naturgy Energy Group from €29.00 ($29.59) to €29.60 ($30.20) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Naturgy Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GASNY opened at $5.70 on Friday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.77.

About Naturgy Energy Group

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, Supply, and Rest segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the sea transport business; management of the gas pipelines and conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

