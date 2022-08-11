Navigator (NVGS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter.
Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $98.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.57 million. Navigator had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Navigator to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Navigator Stock Performance
NYSE:NVGS opened at $11.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average of $11.64. The company has a market capitalization of $880.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.06 and a beta of 1.87. Navigator has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navigator
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have weighed in on NVGS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Navigator from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Navigator in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Navigator in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.
About Navigator
Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Navigator (NVGS)
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.