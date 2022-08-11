Navigator (NVGS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $98.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.57 million. Navigator had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Navigator to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Navigator alerts:

Navigator Stock Performance

NYSE:NVGS opened at $11.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average of $11.64. The company has a market capitalization of $880.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.06 and a beta of 1.87. Navigator has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navigator

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Navigator by 20.4% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Navigator by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 253,956 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Navigator by 18.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,136 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its holdings in Navigator by 11.0% in the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 60,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Navigator by 25.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 125,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 32.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on NVGS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Navigator from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Navigator in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Navigator in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

About Navigator

(Get Rating)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.