NEAR Protocol Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $819.36 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 11th. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 32.6% against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $5.95 or 0.00024270 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $4.50 billion and $819.36 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00120388 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.73 or 0.00276334 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00036047 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009435 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000275 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000122 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000571 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,453,984 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.