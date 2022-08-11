Needham & Company LLC Boosts PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target to $53.00

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PAR. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PAR Technology to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.60.
PAR Technology Stock Up 4.2 %
Shares of PAR stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.90. 4,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,448. PAR Technology has a 12-month low of $28.87 and a 12-month high of $73.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.06.
Institutional Trading of PAR Technology
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PAR Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in PAR Technology during the first quarter valued at $61,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in PAR Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PAR Technology during the first quarter valued at $136,000.
PAR Technology Company Profile
PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.
