Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Receives $84.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Nemetschek from €90.00 ($91.84) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Nemetschek in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Nemetschek from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Nemetschek Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NEMTF opened at $62.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.49. Nemetschek has a 52 week low of $62.75 and a 52 week high of $87.20.

About Nemetschek

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

