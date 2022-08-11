NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.79.

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

In related news, CFO Lauren Stclair sold 5,532 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $66,328.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,075.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NerdWallet news, CMO Kelly Gillease sold 3,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $38,260.09. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 162,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,763.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lauren Stclair sold 5,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $66,328.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,075.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,119 shares of company stock valued at $151,282 over the last three months. 49.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRDS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in NerdWallet during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. HST Ventures LLC bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the 4th quarter valued at $3,171,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Rit Capital Partners PLC bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the 4th quarter valued at $3,888,000. 49.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRDS stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. NerdWallet has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $34.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.69.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

