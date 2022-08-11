Nerva 24-Hour Volume Reaches $39.00 (XNV)

Nerva (XNV) traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. Nerva has a market capitalization of $109,115.90 and $39.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nerva has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Nerva coin can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004056 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004055 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,658.68 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001553 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002184 BTC.
About Nerva
Nerva (XNV) is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. Nerva’s official website is getnerva.org. Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Nerva Coin Trading
