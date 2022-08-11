Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Trading Down 3.2%

Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.41. 16,344 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 36,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

Network International Stock Down 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average is $2.83.

Network International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions, which include payment solutions, such as N-Genius payment device, N-Genius mini payment device, and On-the-Go payment device; retail integrated and hospitality solutions; and N-Genius online, buy now pay later, and DPO pay online payment solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Network International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.